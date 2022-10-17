Castle Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.85 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.2% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,548,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.11 and its 200-day moving average is $303.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

