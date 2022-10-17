Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,388 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.56. 139,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,646. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.