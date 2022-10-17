Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,388 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.56. 139,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,646. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
