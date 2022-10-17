Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.8% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 448.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 183,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 150,081 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 114.8% during the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 100,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 750,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,400,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,928. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

