Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Update

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.95. 72,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,147. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $416.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

