Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Update

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 423,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Camden National alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Camden National during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 748.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Camden National during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $644.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. Camden National has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.