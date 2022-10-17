California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

California BanCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of California BanCorp stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.04. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of California BanCorp to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in California BanCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd raised its position in California BanCorp by 22.5% during the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

