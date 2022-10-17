Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

BYFC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BYFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

