British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 57.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
BTI stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.30. 74,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24.
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
