Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Update

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Boxed to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boxed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boxed from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Boxed Stock Performance

NYSE:BOXD remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 440,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,247. Boxed has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxed

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOXD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

