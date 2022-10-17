Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Update

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Boxed

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Boxed in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Boxed in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Boxed in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Boxed in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boxed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Boxed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Boxed to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boxed from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Boxed Stock Performance

NYSE BOXD remained flat at $0.70 on Monday. 440,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,247. Boxed has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

See Also

