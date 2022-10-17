Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 9270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Bonterra Resources Trading Down 2.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.31.
Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bonterra Resources
About Bonterra Resources
Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.
See Also
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.