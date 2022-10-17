Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 9270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.31.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Marc-André Pelletier bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$385,000. Insiders bought a total of 116,750 shares of company stock valued at $81,922 in the last ninety days.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

