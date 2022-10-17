Bobcoin Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $333.00 million and approximately $118,042.00 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002584 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,399.02 or 0.27711731 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bobcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bobcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bobcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

