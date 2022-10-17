BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $274.91 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $44.35 billion and approximately $627.50 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $274.91 or 0.01409885 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,337,261 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,337,261.09. The last known price of BNB is 271.41983194 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1126 active market(s) with $573,063,924.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.