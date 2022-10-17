BlueArk (BRK) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $60.22 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,498.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.00563355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00250608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00062662 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00172127 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

