Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,246,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26,712.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 172,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,805. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.