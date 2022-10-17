Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 119,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,271. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

