Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ITW traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.03. 17,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

