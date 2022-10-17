Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $8.95 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 48,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,737. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.60 and its 200-day moving average is $129.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

