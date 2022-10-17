Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.06. 3,346,849 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

