Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Walmart by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.4 %

WMT stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.29. 98,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $359.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

