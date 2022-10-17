Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.85. 60,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.45.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

