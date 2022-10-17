Blooom Inc. Invests $46,000 in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Blooom Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 69.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,563,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,940 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Well by 185.8% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 894,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Well by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,582,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 715,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

American Well stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. 27,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,967. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $957.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $1,129,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,803,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $1,129,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,803,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $469,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,079.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,379 shares of company stock worth $2,157,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

