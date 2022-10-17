Blooom Inc. Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Blooom Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 1.1% of Blooom Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Stock Performance
KR traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 510,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
See Also
