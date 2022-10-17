Blooom Inc. Buys 677 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Blooom Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %
LUV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.61. 139,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.