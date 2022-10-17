Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackboxstocks in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLBX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 117.42% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackboxstocks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 146,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Blackboxstocks accounts for approximately 0.2% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

