BitShares Hits One Day Volume of $1.03 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $30.68 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00018612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007072 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008906 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.