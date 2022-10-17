Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,252. The company has a market cap of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.45. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

