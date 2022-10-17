Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 98,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 991,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX remained flat at $1.56 during midday trading on Monday. 18,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Better Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

In other Better Therapeutics news, insider Mark Heinen acquired 23,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,303.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Frank Karbe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Heinen purchased 23,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,303.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

