Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2022

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTXGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 98,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 991,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX remained flat at $1.56 during midday trading on Monday. 18,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Better Therapeutics

In other Better Therapeutics news, insider Mark Heinen acquired 23,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,303.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank Karbe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Heinen purchased 23,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,303.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

