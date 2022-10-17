Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 141,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In related news, Director Darryl Demos purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,960.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darryl Demos bought 2,350 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $75,552.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,786 shares of company stock valued at $89,727 and sold 2,500 shares valued at $78,945. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,441. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 15.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

