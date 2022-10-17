Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Critical Comparison

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp and Regions Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $326.86 million 4.38 $110.65 million $1.97 12.85 Regions Financial $6.61 billion 3.01 $2.52 billion $2.22 9.57

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.0% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bancorp and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34.36% 17.63% 1.68% Regions Financial 32.85% 14.07% 1.39%

Risk and Volatility

Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bancorp and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 Regions Financial 0 6 8 0 2.57

Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.53%. Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $24.54, indicating a potential upside of 15.35%. Given Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Summary

Bancorp beats Regions Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp



The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; institutional banking services; vehicle fleet, other equipment leasing, and commercial fleet leasing services consist of commercial vehicles, including trucks and special purpose vehicles, and equipment; and real estate bridge lending, as well as small business administration, commercial mortgage-backed, and commercial real estate loans. The company offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing services for independent service organizations; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Regions Financial



Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of March 01, 2022, it operated through a network of 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

