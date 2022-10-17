Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Backblaze by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Backblaze by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze Trading Up 1.7 %

BLZE stock traded up 0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting 4.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,953. The stock has a market cap of $147.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. Backblaze has a one year low of 4.06 and a one year high of 36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of 6.11 and a 200-day moving average of 6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.39 by 0.02. The firm had revenue of 20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 20.31 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Research analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.