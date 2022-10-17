Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Major Shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe Acquires 3,658,536 Shares

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 3,658,536 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,105,438 shares in the company, valued at $18,212,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. 8,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Axcella Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXLA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Axcella Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Axcella Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its stake in Axcella Health by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

