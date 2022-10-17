AWM Capital LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $7.30 on Monday, reaching $366.39. The stock had a trading volume of 148,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,561. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.17 and a 200-day moving average of $402.71.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

