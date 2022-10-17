AVINOC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $390,203.00 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, AVINOC has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001201 BTC on exchanges. AVINOC has a market cap of $91.07 million and $390,203.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

