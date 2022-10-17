Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Short Interest Update

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $18.50. 649,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $366,294.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,787.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $366,294.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,787.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,813 shares of company stock worth $712,159. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

