Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $16.01 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.75 billion and approximately $186.75 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $16.01 or 0.00082002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00063037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007224 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,377,420 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

