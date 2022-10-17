Augur (REP) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (REP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Augur has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Augur has a market cap of $74.32 million and $3.21 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.76 or 0.00034576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,431.43 or 0.27824529 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010867 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
