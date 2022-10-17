Audius (AUDIO) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Audius has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000991 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $160.58 million and $6.45 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

