Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,367,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,748,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.44. 490,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,301,195. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

