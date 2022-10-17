Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,925 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

