Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.75

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 5120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
