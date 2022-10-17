Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.75

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 5120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

