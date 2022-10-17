Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.00

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 3026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 17.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 1st quarter valued at $11,114,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 566,501 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 1st quarter worth $9,800,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 249,900 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

