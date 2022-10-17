Analyzing American Clean Resources Group (SMPR) and The Competition

American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Mining & Quarrying Of Non-Metallic Minerals, Except Fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare American Clean Resources Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

American Clean Resources Group has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Clean Resources Group’s peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American Clean Resources Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Clean Resources Group N/A -$1.13 million -6.03 American Clean Resources Group Competitors $1.48 billion $86.51 million -0.62

Analyst Ratings

American Clean Resources Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Clean Resources Group. American Clean Resources Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Clean Resources Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Clean Resources Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Clean Resources Group Competitors 176 776 1048 37 2.46

As a group, “Mining & Quarrying Of Non-Metallic Minerals, Except Fuels” companies have a potential upside of 34.07%. Given American Clean Resources Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Clean Resources Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Clean Resources Group N/A N/A -24.51% American Clean Resources Group Competitors -86.14% -26.73% -11.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of shares of all “Mining & Quarrying Of Non-Metallic Minerals, Except Fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of American Clean Resources Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Mining & Quarrying Of Non-Metallic Minerals, Except Fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Clean Resources Group peers beat American Clean Resources Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About American Clean Resources Group

(Get Rating)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Granite Peak Resources, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for American Clean Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Clean Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.