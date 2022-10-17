Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 17th (AAL, AAPL, ABT, ADBE, AEM, AIR, AIXA, AMADY, AMX, AMZN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 17th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $177.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $126.00 to $123.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $332.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $358.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to C$63.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €133.00 ($135.71) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €155.00 ($158.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €69.00 ($70.41) to €66.50 ($67.86).

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $20.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $214.00 to $195.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $214.00 to $195.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $285.00 to $225.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 775 ($9.36) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €732.00 ($746.94) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €700.00 ($714.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €660.00 ($673.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $16.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $71.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $146.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $200.00.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €73.00 ($74.49) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $46.00 to $35.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $71.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $136.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $130.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $85.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $46.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $43.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €46.00 ($46.94) to €37.00 ($37.76).

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $118.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $75.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$2.50.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.70 to $5.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.20 ($32.86) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $130.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €45.30 ($46.22) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $41.00.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €25.00 ($25.51) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $165.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $248.00 to $198.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.00 ($18.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $280.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €16.50 ($16.84) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €38.00 ($38.78) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £136 ($164.33) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC to C$22.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $51.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $111.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to C$111.00.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $40.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $190.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $159.00 to $127.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $110.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $170.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $3.50.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) had its target price trimmed by Cormark to C$1.55.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$0.70.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$0.75.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.60.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $59.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $210.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.30 to $6.10. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €74.00 ($75.51) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €58.00 ($59.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $150.00.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €225.00 ($229.59) price target by analysts at Pareto Securities.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €325.00 ($331.63) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $140.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $525.00 to $450.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.50 ($43.37) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €18.00 ($18.37) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $91.00 to $72.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $167.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $255.00 to $230.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $28.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $158.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $130.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to C$5.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $38.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $9.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $45.00.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €100.00 ($102.04) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($122.45) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $12.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $348.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $29.50.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $2.00 to $1.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from $400.00 to $370.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €320.00 ($326.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$0.14 to C$0.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $113.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $89.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €32.50 ($33.16) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $93.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $510.00 to $499.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $340.00 to $320.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $275.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €240.00 ($244.90) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €255.00 ($260.20) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €72.50 ($73.98) to €61.25 ($62.50).

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $85.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $110.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $500.00 to $480.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $500.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $271.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $80.00 to $74.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $48.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $193.00 to $152.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $26.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $60.00.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $108.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $4.20 to $3.30.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $4.20 to $3.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $5.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $85.00 to $70.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $59.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $385.00 to $405.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €21.00 ($21.43) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $2.80. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$60.00.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $126.00 to $145.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €24.00 ($24.49) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $60.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 17 to CHF 14.50.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €121.00 ($123.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $238.00 to $232.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €22.00 ($22.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €13.60 ($13.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $360.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to C$64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $85.00 to $74.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €11.50 ($11.73) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €5.10 ($5.20) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €12.85 ($13.11) to €10.50 ($10.71).

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $94.00 to $74.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $460.00 to $420.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $588.00 to $592.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $625.00 to $618.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $579.00 to $590.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $28.00.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €316.00 ($322.45) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $7.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $43.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.50.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $93.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $49.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $63.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to C$40.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $225.00.

