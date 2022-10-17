Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.1% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 24,993.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,858,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Price Performance

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.97. 37,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,134. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.41. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

