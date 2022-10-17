Amaze World (AMZE) Price Reaches $1.70 on Major Exchanges

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $91.90 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Amaze World token can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00008712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.24 or 0.27868829 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

