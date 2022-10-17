Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 40,170,000 shares. Currently, 21.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. 4,621,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,845. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.41.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

