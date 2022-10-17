Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,845.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.33 on Monday, reaching $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,725,990. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

