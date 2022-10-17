ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Barrington Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barrington Research from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,554. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $431.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 23.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

