Acas LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.64 on Monday, reaching $125.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,575. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.49.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

